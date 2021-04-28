Samantha as Raji from The Family Man 2

Top actress Samantha Akkineni is celebrating her birthday today. Considering the pandemic situation, Samantha decided to stay calm and is having a low-key celebration for now. The actress is making her digital debut this year and she will be essaying a role with negative shades in The Family Man: Season 2. The shooting portions of the action thriller are completed and Family Man: Season 2 will stream post-summer on Amazon Prime.

Marking the birthday of Samantha, the makers unveiled a pose of Samantha from the web series. Samantha plays Raji, the lead antagonist in The Family Man: Season 2. Samantha will be playing a de-glam role in The Family Man: Season 2. Raj and DK directed the web series and Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani will be seen in the lead roles.

B'day girl #Samantha @Samanthaprabhu2 in a never seen before, serious dimension in much expected web series #TheFamilyMan2, playing Raji With directors @rajndk pic.twitter.com/q6vXq7EGry — Kaushik LM (😷 #StaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) April 28, 2021