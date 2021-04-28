Samantha as Raji from The Family Man 2

By
Telugu360
-
0

Top actress Samantha Akkineni is celebrating her birthday today. Considering the pandemic situation, Samantha decided to stay calm and is having a low-key celebration for now. The actress is making her digital debut this year and she will be essaying a role with negative shades in The Family Man: Season 2. The shooting portions of the action thriller are completed and Family Man: Season 2 will stream post-summer on Amazon Prime.

Marking the birthday of Samantha, the makers unveiled a pose of Samantha from the web series. Samantha plays Raji, the lead antagonist in The Family Man: Season 2. Samantha will be playing a de-glam role in The Family Man: Season 2. Raj and DK directed the web series and Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani will be seen in the lead roles.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR