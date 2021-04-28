Naidu suggests ‘limited lockdown’ and no exams

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu advised the Government to consider imposing ‘limited lockdown’ for a week or 10 days so as to take up a massive vaccination drive in the meantime. The lockdown may be lifted once there would be satisfactory results out of the widespread vaccination. The State and the Central Governments should together take this free vaccination forward since it was already long overdue.

Mr. Naidu said that in the US, the situation went out of control during the Donald Trump administration. But now, Joe Biden focused on vaccination which was done up to 40 to 50 percent there. This had greatly improved the situation in America now where they were ready to open schools now.

The TDP chief deplored that while the whole world was talking about the peak level rise in Covid cases in India, it was about the extreme dangerous infections prevailing in AP that the other States in the country were talking about. The inefficient YCP Government has failed to take responsibility for the lives and health of the people. This was why Tamil Nadu was demanding e-passes for entry into their State from AP. Whereas, Orissa was closing down borders afraid of the deteriorating situation here. It was alarming that AP’s positivity rate has touched 25.8 percent.

Mr. Naidu said Arogyasri coverage was not being given at any network hospital contrary to the claims made by the rulers. The Government was in such a helpless condition that a family carried the body of their loved one on a scooter for lack of a proper vehicle at Palasa. A 15-months old baby suffered and succumbed for lack of bed and oxygen in Visakhapatnam. The YCP rulers have destroyed systems like the RTGS which has now proved to be a big disadvantage. The Mahaprasthanam vehicles were cancelled which was why ambulances were now being used to carry dead bodies to the burial grounds.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu advised the Chief Minister to give up his adamant attitude at least now and cancel the 10th class and intermediate examinations in accordance with the request from the students, parents, intellectuals, teachers and civil society organisations. This Government had no right to throw the young people’s lives into danger. They were thinking that it would be enough if the lives of CM Jaganmohan Reddy and his family members would be safe. The examinations should be held only after the Coronavirus situation was brought under control completely. All steps should be taken to create the necessary infrastructure so as to put confidence in the people. Exams would be of no use when it became a matter of life and death situation.

The TDP chief asked whether it was a proper time for the YCP rulers to take political vendetta by arresting Dhulipalla Narendra and molishing the building of Palla Srinivas. Instead of spending huge amounts on the front page full advertisements, the CM should have diverted all that money and resources to the creation of awareness on Coronavirus prevention. At the time of YSR himself, they tried to damage the Sangam dairy and even went to the Supreme Court but their designs could not be successful. It was Narendra’s father Veeraiah Chowdary who played a key role in the dairy movement in the Guntur district. The 10 acres land was given for the trust hospital even before Narendra became the Sangam dairy chairman.