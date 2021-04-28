AP govt will hold SSC, Inter exams for the future of students: Jagan

Though there is a strong demand from students, parents, teachers and Opposition parties to cancel SSC, Intermediate exams in the wake of increasing corona cases in Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday (today) made it clear that the state government will hold exams as scheduled.

Jagan said that the decision to hold exams was taken keeping in view the future and the interests of AP students.

He said it will be students who will be at loss and face problems in future if they are awarded certificates with pass marks without conducting exams.

Who will give seats in good colleges for students if their certificates show just pass marks? Jagan questioned.

Jagan said no one else in the state will think about the future of students and more concerned about students’ future than him.

Jagan said the government will hold these exams by strictly following Covid norms and ensure the safety of students in exam centres by adopting social distancing measures, mandatory masks and sanitisation.