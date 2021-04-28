TS High Court asks police not to arrest NTV Chowdhary

In a relief to NTV chairman Narendra Chowdary Tummala, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed Hyderabad city police not to arrest him in the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society (JHCHBS).

The police recently filed FIR on Chowdhary naming him as A-1 (Accused No.1) stating that he resorted to several irregularities in JHCHBS, while he was heading the society until recently.

The Chowdhary-headed panel lost the recent society elections and the new society filed a case against Chowdhary in the High Court after the police did not file FIR against Chowdhary even after lodging a complaint against him.

The irregularities include converting open spaces into plots, allotting commercial space to few persons for nominal rents, diversion of society funds, disqualifying society members and removing their voting rights illegally, leasing of lands, collection of money illegally etc.

The society is spread over 1,195 acres in posh Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad and has 5,000 members.

Fearing arrest anytime, Chowdhary approached High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Justice Sridevi, who heard the petition ordered to post the petition before first vacation court as summer vacation was declared for High Court.

She directed the police not to arrest Chowdhary until the vacation court hears the petition.