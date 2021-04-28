AP govt imposes penalty on Muralimohan’s “Jayabheri”!

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has imposed penalty on “Jayabheri Constructions”, the real estate company owned by veteran actor and former TDP Rajahmundry MP M Murali Mohan.

Murali Mohan is known to be a close aid of TDP chief N Chandrababu Nadu for long.

Jayabheri has taken up a huge construction project abetting the national highway in Kunchanapalli limits under Tadepalli mandal in Guntur district during the TDP regime in 2016.

However, the AP government has imposed Rs 1.50 crore penalty on Jayabheri saying that the company violated the norms and constructed buildings.

Tadepalli MRO Vaka Srinivas Reddy said that Jayabheri group had purchased seven acres of agriculture land and started construction of buildings without seeking approval for conversion of agriculture land into non-agricultural land.

The revenue department imposed penalty besides levying 3 per cent land coversion fees on Jayabheri for violation of these norms.

The Jayabheri group paid Rs 1.50 crore penalty and took state government approvals, he said.