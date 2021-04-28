Allu Arjun tested positive for Coronavirus

All the Telugu film shoots came to a halt after the second wave of coronavirus hit India. Stylish Star Allu Arjun continued to shoot for his next film Pushpa under these intense conditions. The actor is now tested positive for coronavirus and the shoot of the film came to a halt. The actor has no other symptoms except a slight throat infection. Allu Arjun is currently in home isolation and is following all the protocols. The young actor requested everyone who was in contact with him to get tested.

Allu Arjun requested all his well-wishers and fans not to worry as he is done fine. Pushpa directed by Sukumar will release during the end of this year. More than 60 percent of the film’s shoot is completed for now. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine.