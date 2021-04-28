Rs 1,049 Cr to mothers: Jagananna Vasathi Deevena

The YCP Government has been implementing various Cash Transfer programmes to students and their parents. Today, it is going to give benefits under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena. Sitting in Tadepalli residence, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is going to press the button to transfer Rs. 1,049 Cr directly to the bank accounts of the mothers of students. This is towards the boarding and lodging facilities of the respective students.

The Government says the Vasathi Deevena would benefit nearly 10.89 lakh students in the State. The Jagan Reddy regime gave full front page advertisements to some Telugu and English newspapers. It has named various Direct Benefit Transfer programmes being implemented in the education sector. It has claimed that a whopping Rs. 25,714 Cr was spent already to give benefits to the students till now.

As per the latest claims, the Government has spent Rs. 13,023 Cr under the Jagananna Amma Vodi under which each mother is being given Rs. 15,000 per year towards one child education. Over 44.48 lakh mothers have benefitted under this. Further, the Government has claimed that it has given Rs. 4,879 Cr to 18.80 lakh beneficiaries under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Rs. 2,270 Cr under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena and Rs. 1,600 Cr under the Jagananna Goru Mudda and another Rs. 781 Cr under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka.