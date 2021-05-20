Huge damage for Shyam Singha Roy set

Shyam Singha Roy happens to be the most expensive film in Nani’s career. A set worth Rs 6.5 crores with a Kolkata Kali temple is erected in the outskirts of the city and the set is spread across 5 acres. A major action sequence and some of the episodes are pending to be shot in the set. The shoot came to a halt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nani is keen to complete the pending portions of the film after the pandemic calms down. With the recent rains and heavy wind in Hyderabad, the erected set was badly damaged.

The makers will suffer huge losses because of this and the art department will rework on the set before the shoot commences. The makers will now have to spend close to Rs 2 crores on the set work again.Shyam Singha Roy is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty are the lead actors. Niharika Entertainment are the producers and the film releases later this year.