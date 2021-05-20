Mask-less Jagan in Assembly: Lokesh cries foul

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy did not wear a face mask while taking part in the AP Assembly session today. Some of his MLAs and Ministers also appeared without a mask in the House. This became a controversy at a time when the Central Government was advising everyone to wear masks even while staying at home.

Quickly seizing the opportunity, TDP MLC Nara Lokesh posted a photo of the mask-less Jagan in the Assembly on social media and strongly criticised the CM for acting in a very negligent and indifferent manner in the House itself. Crores of rupees worth ads were given with the CM photo and name asking the public to wear face masks compulsorily. But now, Mr. Jagan himself did not wear the mask showing utter disregard to his own publicity slogans.

Lokesh said the Chief Minister created a complacent attitude by saying ‘it is a small fever and it comes and goes’ and ‘we have to coexist with it’. The CM has also made ‘paracetamol’ and ‘bleaching powder’ comments taking a very lighter view of the deadly epidemic. Now, the situation in AP turned deadlier. The entire State turned into a ‘burial ground’. Strangely, Mr. Jagan Reddy was still casual and only flashing smiles on his face instead of creating awareness on Covid.

Mr. Lokesh said time has come for Mr. Jagan Reddy to decide whether he would continue to be an adamant person or whether he would change and become a sensible person by wearing a face mask.