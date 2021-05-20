Megastar to start Oxygen Banks in Telugu States

Megastar Chiranjeevi is known for his charity work and the blood bank floated by Chiranjeevi saved lakhs of lives. Now during this coronavirus crisis, Megastar Chiranjeevi is in plans to start Oxygen Banks across the Telugu states to battle the crisis of oxygen during these tough times. These Oxygen Banks will be launched across all the districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and will start their operations in a week. Chiranjeevi’s son Ram charan will overlook the operations of these Oxygen Banks personally.

