Can KCR eclipse Eatala’s image of ‘best health minister’?

Eatala Rajender has earned the name of ‘best health minister’ in Telangana.

Eatala remained active ever since Coronavirus broke out in Telangana in March 2020.

When Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, ministers, TRS MLAs and leaders confined to their homes during corona pandemic, Eatala was seen reviewing Corona situation every day with officials, visiting government hospitals, interacting with doctors, nurses and patients there to instill confidence among them.

Eatala visited government hospitals in almost all the districts, inspected facilities and infrastructure available at hospitals and tried to address the deficiencies if any.

Eatala working style as health minister round the clock during corona pandemic earned praises even from Opposition parties.

Opposition leaders Akbaruddin Owaisi, Congress leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revanth Reddy etc openly praised Eatala for working tirelessly during corona pandemic.

However, Eatala was recently sacked by KCR from his cabinet on ‘political grounds’. After Eatala’s ouster, everyone is feeling his absence during these difficult Covid times and also slackness in health department.

KCR is now trying to mitigate this impression that health department got weakened after Eatala’s ouster.

KCR himself visited Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday for the first time since he became CM seven years ago in 2014.

He also directed all his ministers to visit government hospitals in their respective districts and montor Covid activities.

However, questions are being raised in political circles whether these attempts of KCR and his ministers will eclipse the name of Eatala of being the ‘best health minister’ of Telangana.