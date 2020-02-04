Huge transfers, though many vacancies in TS

Key departments are with CS

Though the Telangana government on Sunday late night transferred as many as 50 IAS officials, there are many posts in still ‘Vacancy’.

One of the major posts in any state’s administration is the ‘Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA)’ that is still vacant in TS since 2016. Though the government led by Chief Minister Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao has commitment on the welfare of Minorities, the post of Commissioner of Minority Welfare Department is yet to be filled.

The TS government brought its prestigious Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has no Chairperson and Stamps and Registration, Revenue and Commercial Taxes department have no Principal Secretaries. These four posts are with the Chief Secretary to the Government.

Besides this, few officials are holding two or more departments while few others are waiting for postings. Secretaries of Women and Child Development, Tribal Development, BC Development and Agriculture are simultaneously holding the posts of Commissioners of their respective departments. The Principal Secretary to Municipal Administration Department Mr. Arvind Kumar is also holding posts of Commissioner of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) and Commissioner of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, who is dealing with Information Technology department as Principal Secretary is also holding Industries department. Secretary of Education Department MS. Chitra Ramachandran is also dealing with Housing Department.