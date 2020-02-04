Pawan dual role, objects to midnight GO 13

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan may have become busy with his films but he is not losing track of the burning political issues in AP. He is giving strong answers to those who are criticising him for re-entering films instead of working whole time in politics. Now, Pawan took strong objection to the Jagan Circar GO 13 regarding the shifting of the offices of AP Vigilance Commission and AP Commissionerate of Enquiries to Kurnool. He asked why Jagan Reddy brought this midnight GO through the backdoor in violation of the High Court orders.

Pawan Kalyan commented that the top most bureaucrat in the state is also afraid of putting signature to clear such unlawful GOs being issued by this government. Was it because of this there was so much delay before releasing the GO 13 at midnight? Pawan cautioned that ultimately, it would be the officials only who would have to pay heavy penalties for the utter violations of the YCP government.

Was Pawan referring to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney? Rumour is that like her predecessor LV Subrahmanyam, she is also objecting to sign and clear orders which go against the court orders.