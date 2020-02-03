New twist to Amaravati insider trading: PMLA case booked

Giving a new twist to the ‘insider trading’ issue in Amaravati capital region, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act over irregularities in the purchase of lands in the Amaravati capital region.

This follows AP CID writing to the ED urging it to file a case in regard to irregularities committed by certain individuals over purchase of lands.

The CID investigation detected that 790 white ration card holders had purchased high value lands in the core Capital area who don’t have PAN number.

YSRCP has been charging the previous TDP government of resorting to ‘insider trading’ by leaking the details of Capital location to help its supporters buy lands in the selected area. The YSRCP government has also made public the names of TDP leaders and their supporters who had purchased lands in the core Capital area.

It has also declared the extent of lands purchased by individuals and other details like whether they have PAN cards, white ration cards and if they have been filing I-T returns.

Noted persons named by the YSRCP government in the scam were Kambhampati Rammohan Rao, Prattipati Pulla Rao, Dhulipalla Narendra, Paritala Sriram, Nara Lokesh and P Narayana.

Earlier, CB-CID had registered cases against Narayana and Prattipati Pulla Rao.

The YSRCP is alleging that the suspects who bought lands were the benamis of some bigwigs having links with the previous TDP government.