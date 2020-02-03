Jagan goes KCR way, performs ‘havanam’ at Sri Sarada Peetham!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is following in the footsteps of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in visiting swaijis ashrams, peethams and performing rituals to seek divine blessings.

On Monday, Jagan performed Srinivasa Chaturveda Havanam conducted by TTD at Sri Sarada Peetham at Chinna Mushidiwada on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam city on Monday.

Interestingly, Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav accompanied Jagan. It is learnt that KCR had deputed Talasani to attend the ritual on behalf of him.

Sarada Peetham seer, Swamy Swaroopananda Mahaswamy was present all along with the Chief Minister.

Later both held discussions for over 30 minutes in a closed-door meeting.

Earlier, the Chief Minister made pradakshana of Jammi Chettu and offered pujas to the holy cows on the Peetham premises.

Jagan also unveiled a plaque at the Swayam Jyoti Mandapam and participated in the Rajya Syamala Yagam performed by the Sarada Peetham for the welfare of the people.

Among the high profile visitors was Subrahmanyam Swamy who arrived at the Peetham amidst high security and performed special pujas after seeking blessings from the seer.

Earlier, the Chief Minister flew in with Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy and district in-charge minister and minister for agriculture K Kannababu to the Peetham.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Ministers Avanti Srinivas, Dharmana Krishna Das, MLA Adeep Raju, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and TTD Board members were also present.