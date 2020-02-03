Does Stalin really need Prashant Kishor help?

The news that Prashant Kishor will be working with Stalin to steer DMK into power has drawn a mixed response from the cadres of the party. There is also a debate going on in Tamil Nadu that, whether Stalin really needs the help of Prashant Kishor in the upcoming elections. Details as follows.

Prashant Kishor is highly sought after political strategist in the country. Especially after putting Jagan on CM throne, many regional parties are keen on utilizing his services. He is currently working for Mamta Banerjee in West Bengal and Kejriwal in Delhi. Recently, DMK supremo Stalin also has roped in Prashant Kishor for the upcoming elections.

Core Tamilians couldn’t digest Prashant Kishor’s role:

However, one section of people in Tamil Nadu are voicing against this move and arguing how can a person from Hindi belt, who doesn’t know anything about the culture of Tamil Nadu, can influence the politics of the state. Their concern is understandable given the fact that these Dravidian parties have grown up in Tamil Nadu state on the sentiment of anti-Hindi.

Some others support:

However, another section of people are opining that this is the era of social media and Prashant Kishor is the master when it comes to handling the political campaigns in social media and so there is nothing wrong in utilizing his services.

High anti-incumbency on ruling party:

But the majority of people are opining that the mood of the people is completely against the AIADMK government and if the elections are held today, DMK will form the government without an iota of doubt. They are reminding that, ever since Jaya Lalitha passed away, there is no unity in the AIADMK party and the party’s image is currently at rock bottom. Current chief minister Palani Samy and main leader Panneer Selvam fighting for the CM post and compromising later is still afresh in the minds of people. Given this condition of the ruling party and the fact that Rajnikant and Kamal Hassan not able to get the attention of the people, DMK is the obvious choice of the people.

Finally:

Observers say Tamil Nadu has the tradition of changing the power every 5 years. It is only in previous elections, that trend was broken. So, even if the voters go by that tradition of changing the power, DMK is sure to form the government this time. But it seems Stalin wants to leave no stone unturned to become CM for the first time. We will have to wait and see how will be the impact of Prashant Kishor in Tamil Nadu this time.