Jaanu Movie USA Theaters List

State
City
Theatre Name
Circuit
|AL
|Huntsville
|Cinemark Monaco + XD (Huntsville, AL)
|Cinemark
|AL
|Huntsville
|Touchstar Cinemas Madison Square
|Touch Star
|AL
|Mobile
|Mobile Stadium 18
|Regal
|AL
|Alabaster
|AMSTAR 14 – ALABASTER
|Amstar
|AR
|Little Rock
|Riverdale 10
|Independent
|AR
|Rogers
|MALCO PINNACLE HILLS CINEMA
|Malco
|AZ
|Phoenix
|North Valley 16 (Phoenix, AZ)
|Harkins
|AZ
|Tempe
|Arizona Mills 25 with IMAX
|Harkins
|AZ
|Chandler
|Harkins Chandler Fashion
|Harkins
|AZ
|Scottdale
|Harkins Scottdale
|Harkins
|AZ
|Phoenix
|Harkins Peoria
|Harkins
|AZ
|Tuscon
|Harkins Tucson Spectrum
|Harkins
|AZ
|Phoenix
|Harkins Santan Village
|Harkins
|CA
|Folsom
|Palladio 16 Cinema and LUXE
|Cinema West
|CA
|Del Mar
|Cinepolis Del Mar
|Cinepolis
|CA
|San Diego
|Regal Edwards Mira Mesa 4DX, IMAX & RPX
|Regal
|CA
|Los Angeles
|Cinemark 18 and XD (Los Angeles, CA)
|Cinemark
|CA
|Orange
|Orange Stadium Promenade 25 + XD (Orange, CA)
|Cinemark
|CA
|Union City
|Union City 25 + XD (Union City, CA)
|Cinemark
|CA
|Milpitas
|Milpitas Great Mall 20 + XD
|Cinemark
|CA
|Fremont
|Century at Pacific Commons and XD
|Cinemark
|CA
|Dublin
|Regal Hacienda Crossings ScreenX, IMAX & RPX
|Regal
|CA
|Mountain View
|Showplace ICON
|ICON
|CA
|Santa Clara
|Showplace ICON
|ICON
|CA
|Fremont
|Cine Lounge
|Independent
|CA
|Pico Rivera
|Cinepolis Pico Rivera
|Cinepolis
|CA
|Thosand Oaks
|Cinepolis Thousand Oaks
|Cinepolis
|CA
|Santa Monica
|Cinepolis Santa Monica
|Cinepolis
|CA
|Cerritos
|Harkins Theatres Cerritos 16
|Harkins
|CA
|Chinohills
|Harkins Theatres Chino Hills 18
|Harkins
|CO
|Aurora
|Century Aurora + XD (Aurora, CO)
|Cinemark
|CO
|Denver
|Harkins North Field
|Harkins
|CO
|Colorodo Springs
|ICON CO Springs
|ICON
|CT
|Manchester
|Buckland Hills 18 IMAX (Manchester, CT)
|Cinemark
|CT
|Milford
|Connecticut Post 14 and IMAX
|Cinemark
|DE
|Newark
|Cinemark Christiana and XD (Newark, DE)
|Cinemark
|DE
|Delaware
|Mainstreet Cinema
|Independent
|FL
|Davie
|Paradise 24 + XD (Davie, FL)
|Cinemark
|FL
|Jacksonville
|Tinseltown 20 + XD (Jacksonville, FL)
|Cinemark
|FL
|Orlando
|Cinemark Festival Bay 20 + XD (Orlando, FL)
|Cinemark
|FL
|Orlando
|Cinepolis Orlando
|Cinepolis
|FL
|Tampa
|Villagio Cinemas
|Touch Star
|FL
|Miami – Deerfiled Beach
|Cinepolis Miami
|Cinepolis
|FL
|West Melbourne
|Cinemaworld
|CW Theaters
|FL
|Boca Raton
|Cinemark Palace 20 and XD
|Cinemark
|GA
|Duluth
|Regal Medlock Crossings
|Regal
|GA
|Sandy Springs
|The Springs Cinema & Taphouse
|Independent
|GA
|Cumming
|New Vision Movies 400
|New Vision
|IA
|Davenport
|Davenport 53 18 + IMAX (Davenport, IA)
|Cinemark
|IA
|West Des Moines
|W. Des Moines Jordan Creek + XD (West Des Moines, IA)
|Cinemark
|ID
|Boise
|Village 15
|Independent
|ID
|Meridian
|Cinemark Majestic Cinemas 18
|Cinemark
|IL
|Bloomingdale
|Century Stratford Square 16 (Bloomingdale, IL)
|Cinemark
|IL
|Woodridge
|Cinemark 16 + IMAX (Woodridge, IL)
|Cinemark
|IL
|Deer Park
|Century 16 Deer Park
|Cinemark
|IL
|Bloomington
|Marcus Bloomington Galaxy 14 Cine + IMAX
|Marcus
|IL
|North Pekin
|NEW VISION SHOWPLACE 14 PEKIN
|New Vision
|IL
|ELKGrove
|Classic Cinemas
|Classic Cinema
|IL
|Naperville
|Classic Cinemas
|Classic
|IN
|Indianapolis
|Cinemark Greenwood Corner
|Cinemark
|IN
|Indianapolis
|Georgetown 14
|Independent
|KS
|Merriam
|Cinemark 20 and XD
|Cinemark
|KY
|Louisville
|Cinemark Tinseltown USA and XD (Louisville, KY)
|Cinemark
|LA
|Baton Rouge
|Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD
|Cinemark
|LA
|Lafayette
|The Grand 16
|Southern
|MA
|Boston
|Showplace ICON – Seaport
|ICON
|MA
|Marlborough
|Regal Solomon Pond
|Regal
|MA
|Cambridge
|Apple Cinemas
|Apple
|MA
|Springfield
|Eastfield 16
|Cinemark
|MD
|Hanover
|Egyptian 24 + XD (Hanover, MD)
|Cinemark
|MD
|Gaithersburg
|Cinepolis GaithersBurg
|Cinepolis
|MI
|Novi
|EMAGINE NOVI
|Emagine
|MI
|Royak Oak
|Emagine Royal Oak
|Emagine
|MI
|Rochester Hills
|EMAGINE ROCHESTER HILLS
|Emagine
|MI
|Lansing
|Lansing Mall Stadium 12 & RPX
|Regal
|MI
|Ypsilanti
|Ann Arbor 20 IMAX (Ypsilanti, MI)
|Cinemark
|MN
|Shakopee
|Marcuse Shakopee Cinema
|Marcus
|MN
|Lakeville
|EMAGINE LAKEVILLE
|Emagine
|MN
|Plymouth
|Plymouth Grand 15
|Mann
|MN
|Eagan
|Emagine Eagan
|Emagine
|MN
|Rochester
|Cinemagic Stadium 12
|Independent
|MO
|Chesterfield
|Marcus Chesterfield
|Marcus
|MO
|Mid Rivers
|Marcus Theatres Mid River
|Marcus
|MS
|Pearl
|Cinemark Tinseltown 17 + XD (Pearl, MS)
|Cinemark
|NC
|Charlotte
|Starlight Stadium 14 (Charlotte, NC)
|Regal
|NC
|Cary
|Frank Cine Bowl
|Frank
|NC
|Charlotte
|Cinemark Movie Bistro
|Cinemark
|NC
|Matthews
|Cinemark Movies 10 (Matthews, NC)
|Cinemark
|NC
|Raleigh
|Cinemark Raleigh Grand (Raleigh, NC)
|Cinemark
|NC
|Greensboro
|Red Cinema
|Independent
|NE
|Omaha
|Marcus Village Pointe Cinema 16 with UltraScreen
|Marcus
|NH
|Salem
|Cinemark Rockingham Park and XD
|Cinemark
|NJ
|Watchung
|Cinemark Watchung and XD
|Cinemark
|NJ
|Hazlet
|Hazlet 12
|Cinemark
|NJ
|Wayne
|Cinemark Willowbrook Mall 12
|Cinemark
|NJ
|North Brunswick
|Commerce Center Stadium 18 (North Brunswick, NJ)
|Regal
|NJ
|South Plainfield
|Hadley Theatre Stadium 16 (South Plainfield, NJ)
|Regal
|NJ
|Parsipanny
|Cinepolis Parsipanny
|Cinepolis
|NJ
|Hamilton
|Regal Independence Plaza & RPX
|Regal
|NJ
|Somerdale
|Cinemark Movies 16 + XD (Somerdale, NJ)
|Cinemark
|NJ
|Secaucus
|Showplace 14
|ICON
|NJ
|East Windsor
|Picture Show at East Windsor
|Independent
|NM
|Albuquerque
|Cinemark Movies West (Albuquerque, NM)
|Cinemark
|NV
|Las Vegas
|Galaxy Theatres Luxury+ Las Vegas, Boulevard Mall
|Galaxy
|NV
|Sparks
|Galaxy Theatres Victorian, Sparks
|Galaxy
|NY
|Albany
|Crossgates Mall 18 + IMAX (Albany, NY)
|Regal
|NY
|Farmingdale
|Regal UA Farmingdale & IMAX
|Regal
|NY
|Rochester
|Cinemark Tinseltown USA and IMAX
|Cinemark
|NY
|Secaucus
|Kerasotes ShowPlace 14
|ICON
|OH
|Columbus
|Movies 12 (Columbus, OH)
|Cinemark
|OH
|Columbus
|Polaris 18 + XD
|Cinemark
|OH
|Hillard
|Movies 11 Dine-in at Mill Run
|Independent
|OH
|Milford
|Milford 16 (Milford, OH)
|Cinemark
|OH
|Cincinnati
|Cinemark Western Hills 14
|Cinemark
|OH
|Valley View
|Valley View 24 + XD (Valley View, OH)
|Cinemark
|OH
|West Carralloton
|Cinemark Dayton South 16 and XD
|Cinemark
|OH
|Beavercreek
|The Greene 14+IMAX
|Cinemark
|OH
|Maumee
|Fallen Timbers 14 and XD
|Cinemark
|OH
|North Canton
|Cinemark Movie Bistro (6284 Dressler Rd.)
|Cinemark
|OK
|Tulsa
|Cinemark Tulsa
|Cinemark
|OK
|Brick Town
|Harkins Brick Town
|Harkins
|OR
|Beaverton
|Beaverton Cedar Hills 16 (Beaverton, OR)
|Cinemark
|PA
|Harrisburg
|Harrisburg Mall Stadium 14
|Regal
|PA
|Oaks
|Marketplace @ Oaks Stadium 24 (Oaks, PA)
|Regal
|PA
|Pottstown
|Flagship Theater North Coventry
|Independent
|PA
|Erie
|Tinseltown 17 (Erie, PA)
|Cinemark
|PA
|Robinson Township
|Cinemark Robinson Township + XD (Robinson Township, PA)
|Cinemark
|RI
|Rhode Island
|Linclon 16
|CW Theaters
|SC
|Columbia
|Spot Light Cinemas
|Spot Light Cinema
|SC
|Greenville
|Hollywood Stadium 20 Greenville & RPX
|Regal
|TN
|Memphis
|Majestic 11
|Malco
|TN
|Nashville
|Hollywood Stadium 27 & RPX – Nashville (Nashville, TN)
|Regal
|TX
|Irving
|Fun Movie Grill MacArthur (Hollywood)
|Fun Asia
|TX
|Carrollton
|Fun Movie Grill
|Fun Asia
|TX
|Dallas
|Cinemark 17 and IMAX
|Cinemark
|TX
|Houston
|Tinseltwon 290
|Cinemark
|TX
|Katy
|Cinemark 19 + XD (Katy, TX)
|Cinemark
|TX
|Tomball (Houston)
|Cinepolis Tomball
|Cinepolis
|TX
|Pflugerville
|Tinseltown 20 + XD (Pflugerville, TX)
|Cinemark
|TX
|Round Rock
|Cinemark Movies 8
|Cinemark
|TX
|South Austin
|MovieHouse Eatery
|Movie House
|TX
|Plano
|Cinemark West Plano 20 + XD (Plano, TX)
|Cinemark
|TX
|Plano
|Legacy 24 + XD (Plano, TX)
|Cinemark
|TX
|Plano
|Cinemark Central Plano 10
|Cinemark
|TX
|Euless
|Cinepolis Euless
|Cinepolis
|TX
|Keller
|Moviehouse & Eatery
|Movie House
|TX
|Corpus Christi
|Century 16 and IMAX
|Cinemark
|TX
|South Lake
|Harkins South Lake
|Harkins
|TX
|San Antonio
|Cinemark Movies 16 (San Antonio, TX)
|Cinemark
|TX
|Beaumont
|Tinseltown USA 15
|Cinemark
|TX
|Odessa
|Century 12 Odessa
|Cinemark
|TX
|College Station
|Cinemark Movies 18 and XD
|Cinemark
|UT
|Sandy
|Cinemark Movies 9 (Sandy, UT)
|Cinemark
|UT
|South Jordan
|Megaplex Theatres at The District
|Megaplex
|VA
|Centreville
|Centreville 12 (Centreville, VA)
|Cinemark
|VA
|Fairfax
|Fairfax Corner and XD
|Cinemark
|VA
|Norfolk
|Military Circle 18 (Norfolk, VA)
|Cinemark
|VA
|Newport News
|Cinemark City Center 12
|Cinemark
|VA
|Glen Allen
|Virginia Center Stadium 20 (Glen Allen, VA)
|Regal
|VA
|Sterling
|Regal Countryside
|Regal
|VA
|Roanoke
|The Grandlin Theatre
|Independent
|WA
|Bellevue
|Lincoln Square Cinema Bistro 22 with IMAX (Bellevue, WA)
|Cinemark
|WA
|Walla Walla
|Cinemark Grand Cinemas
|Cinemark
|WI
|New Berlin
|Marcus Ridge Cinema 19
|Marcus
|WI
|Fitchburg
|NEW VISION FITCHBURG 18 IMAX
|New Vision
