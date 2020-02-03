Jaanu Movie USA Theaters List

State
City
Theatre Name
Circuit
ALHuntsvilleCinemark Monaco + XD (Huntsville, AL)Cinemark
ALHuntsvilleTouchstar Cinemas Madison SquareTouch Star
ALMobileMobile Stadium 18Regal
ALAlabasterAMSTAR 14 – ALABASTERAmstar
ARLittle RockRiverdale 10Independent
ARRogersMALCO PINNACLE HILLS CINEMAMalco
AZPhoenixNorth Valley 16 (Phoenix, AZ)Harkins
AZTempeArizona Mills 25 with IMAXHarkins
AZChandlerHarkins Chandler FashionHarkins
AZScottdaleHarkins ScottdaleHarkins
AZPhoenixHarkins PeoriaHarkins
AZTusconHarkins Tucson SpectrumHarkins
AZPhoenixHarkins Santan VillageHarkins
CAFolsomPalladio 16 Cinema and LUXECinema West
CADel MarCinepolis Del MarCinepolis
CASan DiegoRegal Edwards Mira Mesa 4DX, IMAX & RPXRegal
CALos AngelesCinemark 18 and XD (Los Angeles, CA)Cinemark
CAOrangeOrange Stadium Promenade 25 + XD (Orange, CA)Cinemark
CAUnion CityUnion City 25 + XD (Union City, CA)Cinemark
CAMilpitasMilpitas Great Mall 20 + XDCinemark
CAFremontCentury at Pacific Commons and XDCinemark
CADublinRegal Hacienda Crossings ScreenX, IMAX & RPXRegal
CAMountain ViewShowplace ICONICON
CASanta ClaraShowplace ICONICON
CAFremontCine LoungeIndependent
CAPico RiveraCinepolis Pico RiveraCinepolis
CAThosand OaksCinepolis Thousand OaksCinepolis
CASanta MonicaCinepolis Santa MonicaCinepolis
CACerritosHarkins Theatres Cerritos 16Harkins
CAChinohillsHarkins Theatres Chino Hills 18Harkins
COAuroraCentury Aurora + XD (Aurora, CO)Cinemark
CODenverHarkins North FieldHarkins
COColorodo SpringsICON CO SpringsICON
CTManchesterBuckland Hills 18 IMAX (Manchester, CT)Cinemark
CTMilfordConnecticut Post 14 and IMAXCinemark
DENewarkCinemark Christiana and XD (Newark, DE)Cinemark
DEDelawareMainstreet CinemaIndependent
FLDavieParadise 24 + XD (Davie, FL)Cinemark
FLJacksonvilleTinseltown 20 + XD (Jacksonville, FL)Cinemark
FLOrlandoCinemark Festival Bay 20 + XD (Orlando, FL)Cinemark
FLOrlandoCinepolis OrlandoCinepolis
FLTampaVillagio CinemasTouch Star
FLMiami – Deerfiled BeachCinepolis MiamiCinepolis
FLWest MelbourneCinemaworldCW Theaters
FLBoca RatonCinemark Palace 20 and XDCinemark
GADuluthRegal Medlock CrossingsRegal
GASandy SpringsThe Springs Cinema & TaphouseIndependent
GACummingNew Vision Movies 400New Vision
IADavenportDavenport 53 18 + IMAX (Davenport, IA)Cinemark
IAWest Des MoinesW. Des Moines Jordan Creek + XD (West Des Moines, IA)Cinemark
IDBoiseVillage 15Independent
IDMeridianCinemark Majestic Cinemas 18Cinemark
ILBloomingdaleCentury Stratford Square 16 (Bloomingdale, IL)Cinemark
ILWoodridgeCinemark 16 + IMAX (Woodridge, IL)Cinemark
ILDeer ParkCentury 16 Deer ParkCinemark
ILBloomingtonMarcus Bloomington Galaxy 14 Cine + IMAXMarcus
ILNorth PekinNEW VISION SHOWPLACE 14 PEKINNew Vision
ILELKGroveClassic CinemasClassic Cinema
ILNapervilleClassic CinemasClassic
INIndianapolisCinemark Greenwood CornerCinemark
INIndianapolisGeorgetown 14Independent
KSMerriamCinemark 20 and XDCinemark
KYLouisvilleCinemark Tinseltown USA and XD (Louisville, KY)Cinemark
LABaton RougeCinemark Perkins Rowe and XDCinemark
LALafayetteThe Grand 16Southern
MABostonShowplace ICON – SeaportICON
MAMarlboroughRegal Solomon PondRegal
MACambridgeApple CinemasApple
MA SpringfieldEastfield 16Cinemark
MDHanoverEgyptian 24 + XD (Hanover, MD)Cinemark
MDGaithersburgCinepolis GaithersBurgCinepolis
MINoviEMAGINE NOVIEmagine
MIRoyak OakEmagine Royal OakEmagine
MIRochester HillsEMAGINE ROCHESTER HILLSEmagine
MILansingLansing Mall Stadium 12 & RPXRegal
MIYpsilantiAnn Arbor 20 IMAX (Ypsilanti, MI)Cinemark
MNShakopeeMarcuse Shakopee CinemaMarcus
MNLakevilleEMAGINE LAKEVILLEEmagine
MNPlymouthPlymouth Grand 15Mann
MNEaganEmagine EaganEmagine
MNRochesterCinemagic Stadium 12Independent
MOChesterfieldMarcus ChesterfieldMarcus
MOMid RiversMarcus Theatres Mid RiverMarcus
MSPearlCinemark Tinseltown 17 + XD (Pearl, MS)Cinemark
NCCharlotteStarlight Stadium 14 (Charlotte, NC)Regal
NCCaryFrank Cine BowlFrank
NCCharlotteCinemark Movie BistroCinemark
NCMatthewsCinemark Movies 10 (Matthews, NC)Cinemark
NCRaleighCinemark Raleigh Grand (Raleigh, NC)Cinemark
NCGreensboroRed CinemaIndependent
NEOmahaMarcus Village Pointe Cinema 16 with UltraScreenMarcus
NHSalemCinemark Rockingham Park and XDCinemark
NJWatchungCinemark Watchung and XDCinemark
NJHazletHazlet 12Cinemark
NJWayneCinemark Willowbrook Mall 12Cinemark
NJNorth BrunswickCommerce Center Stadium 18 (North Brunswick, NJ)Regal
NJSouth PlainfieldHadley Theatre Stadium 16 (South Plainfield, NJ)Regal
NJParsipannyCinepolis ParsipannyCinepolis
NJHamiltonRegal Independence Plaza & RPXRegal
NJSomerdaleCinemark Movies 16 + XD (Somerdale, NJ)Cinemark
NJSecaucusShowplace 14ICON
NJEast WindsorPicture Show at East WindsorIndependent
NMAlbuquerqueCinemark Movies West (Albuquerque, NM)Cinemark
NVLas VegasGalaxy Theatres Luxury+ Las Vegas, Boulevard MallGalaxy
NVSparksGalaxy Theatres Victorian, SparksGalaxy
NYAlbanyCrossgates Mall 18 + IMAX (Albany, NY)Regal
NYFarmingdaleRegal UA Farmingdale & IMAXRegal
NYRochesterCinemark Tinseltown USA and IMAXCinemark
NYSecaucusKerasotes ShowPlace 14ICON
OHColumbusMovies 12 (Columbus, OH)Cinemark
OHColumbusPolaris 18 + XDCinemark
OHHillardMovies 11 Dine-in at Mill RunIndependent
OHMilfordMilford 16 (Milford, OH)Cinemark
OHCincinnatiCinemark Western Hills 14Cinemark
OHValley ViewValley View 24 + XD (Valley View, OH)Cinemark
OHWest CarrallotonCinemark Dayton South 16 and XDCinemark
OHBeavercreekThe Greene 14+IMAXCinemark
OHMaumeeFallen Timbers 14 and XDCinemark
OHNorth CantonCinemark Movie Bistro (6284 Dressler Rd.)Cinemark
OKTulsaCinemark TulsaCinemark
OKBrick TownHarkins Brick TownHarkins
ORBeavertonBeaverton Cedar Hills 16 (Beaverton, OR)Cinemark
PAHarrisburg Harrisburg Mall Stadium 14Regal
PAOaksMarketplace @ Oaks Stadium 24 (Oaks, PA)Regal
PAPottstownFlagship Theater North CoventryIndependent
PAErieTinseltown 17 (Erie, PA)Cinemark
PARobinson TownshipCinemark Robinson Township + XD (Robinson Township, PA)Cinemark
RIRhode IslandLinclon 16CW Theaters
SCColumbiaSpot Light CinemasSpot Light Cinema
SCGreenvilleHollywood Stadium 20 Greenville & RPXRegal
TNMemphisMajestic 11Malco
TNNashvilleHollywood Stadium 27 & RPX – Nashville (Nashville, TN)Regal
TXIrvingFun Movie Grill MacArthur (Hollywood)Fun Asia
TXCarrolltonFun Movie GrillFun Asia
TXDallasCinemark 17 and IMAXCinemark
TXHoustonTinseltwon 290Cinemark
TXKatyCinemark 19 + XD (Katy, TX)Cinemark
TXTomball (Houston)Cinepolis TomballCinepolis
TXPflugervilleTinseltown 20 + XD (Pflugerville, TX)Cinemark
TXRound RockCinemark Movies 8Cinemark
TXSouth AustinMovieHouse EateryMovie House
TXPlanoCinemark West Plano 20 + XD (Plano, TX)Cinemark
TXPlanoLegacy 24 + XD (Plano, TX)Cinemark
TXPlanoCinemark Central Plano 10Cinemark
TXEulessCinepolis EulessCinepolis
TXKellerMoviehouse & EateryMovie House
TXCorpus ChristiCentury 16 and IMAXCinemark
TXSouth LakeHarkins South LakeHarkins
TXSan AntonioCinemark Movies 16 (San Antonio, TX)Cinemark
TXBeaumontTinseltown USA 15Cinemark
TXOdessaCentury 12 OdessaCinemark
TXCollege StationCinemark Movies 18 and XDCinemark
UTSandyCinemark Movies 9 (Sandy, UT)Cinemark
UTSouth JordanMegaplex Theatres at The DistrictMegaplex
VACentrevilleCentreville 12 (Centreville, VA)Cinemark
VAFairfaxFairfax Corner and XDCinemark
VANorfolkMilitary Circle 18 (Norfolk, VA)Cinemark
VANewport NewsCinemark City Center 12Cinemark
VAGlen AllenVirginia Center Stadium 20 (Glen Allen, VA)Regal
VASterlingRegal CountrysideRegal
VARoanokeThe Grandlin TheatreIndependent
WABellevueLincoln Square Cinema Bistro 22 with IMAX (Bellevue, WA)Cinemark
WAWalla WallaCinemark Grand CinemasCinemark
WINew BerlinMarcus Ridge Cinema 19Marcus
WIFitchburgNEW VISION FITCHBURG 18 IMAXNew Vision
