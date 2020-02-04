Anasuya in Pawan Kalyan’s Next

Talented anchor and host Anasuya Bharadwaj made an impressive debut in Tollywood and did films like Kshanam and Rangasthalam. Her performance received top class response and she is balancing her career as a host and an actress currently. The latest news we hear is that Anasuya has been roped in to play a crucial role in Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming periodic drama that will be directed by Krish.

Anasuya loved her role and she could not say no. It is heard that her role is quite crucial and Anasuya also has enough screen presence in this periodic film. The regular shoot of this untitled film commences today and Pawan Kalyan will join the sets next month. AM Rathnam is the producer and MM Keeravani is composing the music.