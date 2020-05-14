Hyderabad theatres gearing up for trial screening post lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown left the entire film industry shut. Most of the exhibitors, distributors and the producers are left puzzled about the situations post lockdown. Some of the Hyderabad theatre owners are in plans to conduct trial screening in limited screens with minimum occupancy. All the guidelines of social distancing, avoiding physical contact and setting up disinfection tunnels will be arranged during this trial screening.

Some of the recent hit films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Bheeshma will have a re-release during the trial run. The theatre owners are in plans to analyze the occupancy after which they would come to a conclusion about the screening of films in the coming months. The trial run is expected to continue for a week and the numbers would be shared with the producers. This report would also be submitted to the governments of Telugu states. There are strong talks that the shoots for Telugu films will resume in June or July, the theatres across the Telugu states too would be open for public soon.