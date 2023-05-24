In Rayalaseema I saw only a regime sans peasants, says Lokesh

“Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, before elections promised to bring in the farmers dynasty (Rythu Rajyam) in the State. I have been on my pada yatra in Rayalaseema region for the past 108 days and I could only see a regime without peasants,” maintained Lokesh, TDP general secretary, on Wednesday.

Lokesh, during his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Wednesday, had an interaction with the displaced of the Gandikota and Rajoli reservoirs and the local farmers at Suddapalli of Jammalamadugu Assembly segment of Kadapa district.

“Jagan visited the Gandikota reservoir in 2020 and promised to do justice to the displaced. If he can spend a mere Rs 200 cr all the problems can be resolved. But the displaced were forced to vacate their places overnight with the help of the police. When the Chief Minister could not do justice to the farmers in his own district, how could the peasants in other areas expect assistance from him,” Lokesh asked.

Assuring the displaced that immediately after the TDP comes back to power proper compensation will be paid to the project displaced, Lokesh said that employment opportunities too will be provided to them by setting up some small scale industries in their areas.

“I am aware that the farmers are not getting back even their investments as the prices of seeds and fuel have gone up while the input subsidy is no longer available,” the TDP general secretary added.

Maintaining that before he completes his pada yatra in Rayalaseema he will certainly announce what the TDP is planning for the region, Lokesh felt that the region should also have tomato and mango processing units.

This Government is totally neglecting the villages and the panchayats have been completely crippled. Roads and bridges that were constructed during the TDP regime are still in the same shape and there is no further development, Lokesh said.

All these issues apart, the Jagan Government very soon is going to fix meters to motors which will prove very expensive to the farming community, he felt. Lokesh also promised to complete the bridge from Sajjaladinne to Sankepalli.