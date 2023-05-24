NTR centenary celebrations in Germany

The Telugu diaspora Indians settled in different parts of Germany successfully organized the NTR centenary celebrations on May 20 as Mini Mahanadu 2023 under the auspices of NRI TDP Germany in Frankfurt city.

A large number of women and children also participated in this program. NTR’s greatness and his services to the Telugu people were remembered through this ceremony. On this occasion, the speakers recalled his achievements in the fields of Telugu cinema and politics.

Former legislators Dhulipalla Narendra and Chinthamaneni Prabhakar attended the event through Zoom and gave their message. They praised late Sri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao as a symbol of Telugu self-respect.

Special attraction for this event was the unveiling of the statue of NTR, organized by the NRI TDP Germany President, Pavan Kurra.

Mahanadu committee members explained the service activities done by NRI TDP German section last year. Resolutions were made to form a Student Wing and Women Wing associated to the main group.

The invitees who attended the ceremony pledged that we will work to bring TDP to power in the next election.

A good Telugu meal was arranged for the people who attended the ceremony. Kuchipudi artist Hari Priya’s dance, Telugu songs sung by Sanvi, Ananya & dance by Nikhita entertained everyone in this program.

The guests congratulated the Mahanadu committee members Pavan, Siva, Sumanth, Naresh, Venkat, Tittu, Anil, Vamsi Dasari, Neelima, Akhil, Sai Gopal, Rambabu, Vamsi Undavalli, Vamsi Narra, Manoj and Sri Ganesh who successfully organized the event.

Content Produced by: Indian Clicks, LLC