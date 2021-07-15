Income limit raised by Rs 2 lakh for OBC non-creamy layer in AP

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday raised the income limit for non-creamy layer of Other Backward Classes (OBC) in reservations from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

“It is reiterated that for issuance of OBC certificates to the non-creamy layer persons and sections among the OBCs, the income limit has been enhanced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per annum,” said special chief secretary G. Anantha Ramu.

Ramu directed all the district collectors and competent authorities to issue OBC certificates in the state following the new guidelines.

“Therefore, all the district collectors and authorities competent to issue OBC certificates in the state are required to note the same and take action accordingly,” the special chief secretary added.

Meanwhile, the AP government has started implementing 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) from Thursday for admission to educational institution and appointments.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Thursday lashed out at a Telugu daily for creating confusion on the eligibility criteria for EWS reservation and clarified that annual income of applicants should not exceed Rs 8 lakh.