Sonu Sood’s lavish purchase in Hyderabad

Sonu Sood proved that he is the real hero and turned a helping hand to lakhs of people during this coronavirus pandemic times. The actor is rushed with offers in Telugu and Sonu Sood too is also charging a big amount per film. He is residing in Mumbai and he loves to stay in Park Hyatt when he is in Hyderabad. The top actor has now purchased a home in Hyderabad recently in Banjara Hills region.

Sonu Sood will stay in this house during his Hyderabad visit for the shoots. Sonu is also in plans to use his Hyderabad residence for charity and other operations. Sonu Sood is playing a crucial role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Acharya. The film directed by Koratala Siva is in final stages of the shoot and it will release soon.