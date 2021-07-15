Like UT, BT batches in TRS, what’s in T-Congress?

In ruling TRS in Telangana, the party leaders and cadre are divided as “UT” and “BT” batches. There is always a conflict between these two groups.

UT batch indicates Udyama Telagnana batch, who include leaders and cadre working in TRS sincerely and committedly since formation of party in 2001, spent their own money on party activities, took part in Telangana statehood agitation, faced police lathis, cases etc but continue to suffer in party even after formation of Telangana State and TRS coming to power in 2014.

BT batch indicates Bangaru Telangana batch, who include leaders and cadre from other parties but defected into TRS after the party came to power in 2014, secured minister, MLA, MLC, MP and all other nominated posts directly and enjoying the power and fruits in Telangana State.

Now, this type of batches are being formed in Telangana Congress after the recent appointment of A Revanth Reddy as TPCC chief.

Telangana Congress leaders and cadre are now talking about “RC” batch and “TC” batch.

RC batch indicates Real Congress batch who include leaders and cadre working in party sincerely and committedly for several decades like Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao, Sridhar Babu, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Jana Reddy etc.

TC batch indicates Telugu Congress batch who defected from TDP and now calling the shots in Congress like Revanth Reddy, Seethakka etc.