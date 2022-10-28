Indian Cinema busy with Sleeper Hits in 2022

Indian cinema witnessed drastic changes in the year 2022. After the pandemic, the face of cinema changed in India and the audience are not much bothered about stars. They are keen to watch interesting and unique content. Superficial and regular commercial potboilers are no longer in their watch list. Most of them are not even ready to binge-watch films of stars on OTT platforms if they did not fare well in theatres. There is a lot of embarrassment for Superstars and legendary actors who are on the top for decades. Everyone turned extra cautious before signing their upcoming projects. Akshay Kumar delivered half a dozen flops and this never happened for him in his career. His films are literally struggling to open on a strong note.

Sleeper hits are never a surprise but 2022 witnessed sleeper hits like never before. Pushpa: The Rise, The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2 and Kantara proved that content needs no language barrier and stars. Films like Akhanda, Bimbisara, Sita Ramam, 777 Charlie and others are widely accepted by the audience and they made huge money. The success of these films paved a path for several interesting attempts. New-age filmmakers are getting opportunities and the producers are ready to experiment more. Star power is always the USP always but the new-age content with a positive buzz is turning stronger. 2022 is turning out to be a crucial year for Indian cinema and the audience can expect unique and interesting films in the coming days for sure.