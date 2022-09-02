Indian Multiplexes to offer Movie Tickets at Rs 75

Marking Indian Cinema Day on September 16th, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) announced that the movie tickets across the major multiplex chains of the country will be sold for Rs 75 for the entire day. All the major multiplexes like Cinepolis, PVR, Inox, Carnival and others will have Rs 75 pet ticket pricing on National Cinema Day. Several multiplex chains like Mukta A2, Movie Time, Asian, M2K, Wave and Delite running in the states too will screen films for Rs 75 on September 16th. The first quarter of 2023 posted remarkable footfalls and numbers across the country after the nation recovered from the pandemic.

