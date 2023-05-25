Malayalam film 2018 has emerged as a new Industry Hit for Mollywood as the film has surpassed the collections of Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan (Manyam Puli in Telugu). The film has collected 144 cr worldwide till yesterday ie, for 20 days. Pulimurugan had collected 135 Cr in it’s full run and this film is going to cross the 150 cr mark this weekend which will be the first ever for the industry. Domestic collections of the film look less when you compare industries like Tollywood and Kollywood because of its just limited to kerala and the population is also less when compare to but overseas numbers are better than many Telugu/Tamil top grossing films. The film is releasing tomorrow in other South Indian languages , Hindi and the reviews from the press shows are highly positive.

Area 20 days Worldwide Collections Kerala 71.85 Cr Karnataka 5.05 Cr Rest 4.25 Cr Overseas 62.95 Cr ($7.6 M) Worldwide 144.1 Cr