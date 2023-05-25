Industry Hit 2018 (Malayalam) gears up for Telugu release – 20 days Worldwide Collections

By
Telugu360
-
0
2018 movie 20 days Worldwide Collections
2018 movie 20 days Worldwide Collections

Malayalam film 2018 has emerged as a new Industry Hit for Mollywood as the film has surpassed the collections of Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan (Manyam Puli in Telugu). The film has collected 144 cr worldwide till yesterday ie, for 20 days. Pulimurugan had collected 135 Cr in it’s full run and this film is going to cross the 150 cr mark this weekend which will be the first ever for the industry. Domestic collections of the film look less when you compare industries like Tollywood and Kollywood because of its just limited to kerala and the population is also less when compare to but overseas numbers are better than many Telugu/Tamil top grossing films. The film is releasing tomorrow in other South Indian languages , Hindi and the reviews from the press shows are highly positive.

Area20 days Worldwide Collections
Kerala71.85 Cr
Karnataka 5.05 Cr
Rest4.25 Cr
Overseas62.95 Cr ($7.6 M)
Worldwide144.1 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here