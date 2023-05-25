Bollywood Khans bond over a party night

Three Khans of the Indian film industry, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are kings of the Bollywood box office. The trio partied till 4 AM on May 16th at Salam Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments. It was in Salman’s residence, but Aamir Khan was the first one in the house and waited for the other two Khans.

Bollywood media reported that all three Khans discussed their failures, successes and ongoing projects. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are working together for Tiger 3 and the duo suggested Aamir Khan to come back to films and reduce the time interval between his films. Aamir who was an early sleeper spent time till 4 AM and this shows the bonding between the three Khans. The friendship between the three superstars is now the talk of Bollywood. The interesting discussions were out through sources and are viral.