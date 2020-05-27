Infighting in YSRCP. Roja snubbed by Narayanaswamy

The infighting in the YSRCP came out in the open on Wednesday. Nagari MLA Roja was given a cold shoulder by her colleagues in her own constituency. Deputy CM Narayanaswamy and Satyavedu MLA Adimulam on Tuesday visited the Nagari constituency, but Roja was kept in the dark about the visit. Narayanaswamy and Satyavedu visted the constituency along with Chittoor collector Narayana Bharat Gupta to inspect the site alloted in Puttur village, which falls under the Nagari constituency, to the SCs and STs for construction of a wedding hall and community center. However, Roja was not informed about the visit. The site next to the RTC bus stand was alloted to five SCs and STs. The land, however, was unutilised. The land was later handed over to Ambedkar trust, while Satyavedu MLA Adimulam proposed that the land could be used for building a wedding hall and a community center. In this regard, the two YSRCP leaders visited the site, but Roja was not invited.

This has left her fuming. “Why was I not invited. Did I commit any mistake? I am happy that the land is being utilised to build wedding hall for the SCs and STs. I would have felt honoured if I was invited. How can they visit my constituency without informing me? I was available in the constituency, yet the minister and MLA failed to give me an intimation. I am deeply pained. Won’t MLAs be invited? Is there no protocol. Let Jagan clarify on this,” she fumed.

Countering Roja’s comments, Narayanaswamy said there is no protocol in this. “We don’t need permission from Roja to visit the site. The collector took us along with him we he was on his way to Tirupati via Puttur. How is she concerned in this.”

Roja, it is learnt, expressed her displeasure before the party leadership. Although, on the surface, it seems the leaders have been pacified, the infighting does not seem to die down anytime soon.