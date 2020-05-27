For the first time, Nani’s film into budget revisions

Natural Star Nani is one actor who is quite focused on the budget of his projects. The best thing about the actor is he completes the shoot of his projects in quick schedules and he is focused on one project at a time. This prevents huge wastage for the producers. If any projects cross the planned budgets, Nani himself steps out to prevent the wastage. None of the producers who worked with Nani lost money till date. One of his next projects ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ is facing budget issues.

The film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata and is planned on a budget of over Rs 40 crores. Though the makers wanted to cut down the budget, it did not come down. With the coronavirus outbreak, it is almost impossible to shoot the film in Kolkata. Nani is in talks with the makers and the team is in talks on how to revise the budget of the film. Erecting massive sets of Kolkata is one of the options but it will indeed cross the planned budget.

After completing the shoot of Tuck Jagadish, Nani is in plans to go ahead with Vivek Athreya’s project and Srikanth’s rustic love story before joining the sets of Shyam Singha Roy. The periodic drama will start rolling once the situations settle down and the budget gets revised.