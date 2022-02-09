Inside Story: Ravi Teja’s tiff with Khiladi makers

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja’s next film Khiladi is hitting the screens this week but the actor is not present in the promotional activities. The film’s leading ladies Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayati are promoting the film. Ravi Teja’s fans are surprised about the absence of the actor as he usually promotes his films aggressively. Khiladi was planned to be completed in 90 days but the film got completed in 140 working days. The two waves of the pandemic heaped up the budget and increased the working days says the producer and director.

Ravi Teja wanted an extra paycheque for the extra working days and he was strict on his stand. The remuneration of Rs 2.5 crores is pending for the actor and the makers agreed to pay the amount after the release. The film is made on a budget close to Rs 60 crores and the total theatrical, non-theatrical deals failed to recover the budget. Without recovering the budget, the makers are reluctant to pay the extra remuneration for Ravi Teja. The actor is not in a mood to promote the film without receiving the paycheque.

Khiladi was signed even before the release of Krack and Ravi Teja was struggling with flops. The makers spent lavishly on the film and they never compromised on the making. The entire film industry is left in stress and financial crisis. Instead of understanding the pain of the producers, Ravi Teja is demanding more and his move of staying away from promotions is impacting the film. Hope he resolves the tiff and promotes the film.

Ramesh Varma directed Khiladi and Koneru Satyanarayana is the producer. Khiladi is hitting the screens on February 11th.