Interesting twist in HIT 2

Adivi Sesh stepped as the lead actor in the second instalment of thriller franchise HIT. The film directed by Sailesh Kolanu is hitting the screens on December 2nd. The trailer comes with an interesting cut and the lead antagonist’s identity is not revealed. HIT 2 is a crime thriller and Adivi Sesh investigates about the murder of a young girl. The identity of the lead antagonist is revealed during the climax. Before that, the film has sine episodes presenting Adivi Sesh to be suspected as the lead antagonist.

The thrilling elements are the major highlights of the film. The theatrical and the non-theatrical rights of HIT 2 are sold for huge prices. Nani’s home banner Wallposter Cinema produced this interesting investigative thriller. Adivi Sesh is basking on the success of Major which also boosted the business of HIT 2. The lead actor in the third instalment of HIT 3 will be revealed during the climax of this film.