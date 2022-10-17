Interesting update on Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s Film

Top director SS Rajamouli will soon direct his next film which will have Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film is said to be an action-adventure that will be shot in various countries. The shoot of the film commences next year and will be made on a massive budget. The film’s writer and Rajamouli’s father V Vijayendra Prasad revealed that the film is inspired by a real-life incident and it is an adventurous story that is set in the backdrop of an African forest. The basic plot was locked and the scriptwork of the project is happening currently.

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone is in talks for the heroine’s role. KL Narayana is the producer and Rajamouli is in plans to collaborate with an international studio so that the film will get a wide release across the international circuit. Rajamouli will promote RRR in Japan after which he will focus completely on Mahesh Babu’s film. Mahesh is on a break and is holidaying in Spain. The actor is expected to resume Trivikram’s action entertainer in November.