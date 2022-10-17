Actress Samantha’s exciting next gets a Profitable release date!!

Prestigious Sridevi Movies teamed up with Samantha for their Production 14 titled ‘Yashoda’.

While the already released content from the movie hyped expectations on it, makers announced the Grand release date of this much anticipated project.

Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad and directed by Hari and Harish, movie is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on November 11th.

Coming up with a unique promotional plan, team made fans reveal the release date through in an interesting pixel campaign. Thousands of fans participated in this and revealed the poster in no time.

This edge-of-the-seat thriller has Manisharma’s enthralling background music, uncompromised technical and lavish production values.

Popular Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others played crucial roles.