Home > Movie News

Interesting: Venkatesh signs a Triangular Crime Entertainer

Published on April 9, 2024

Interesting: Venkatesh signs a Triangular Crime Entertainer

Victory Venkatesh is all set to work with successful director Anil Ravipudi for the third time and an announcement was made today evening on the auspicious day of Ugadi. Everyone predicted that the film would be an emotional family entertainer. But the announcement said that this untitled film is a Triangular Crime Entertainer and it would happen between an Ex Cop, Ex Girlfriend and the wife of Ex-Cop. Venkatesh essays the role of an ex-cop and there are speculations that Trisha may essay the role of the heroine.

Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and Bheems is composing the music and background score. The shooting formalities will start in June and the film will have a Sankranthi 2025 release. The other cast and crew members are currently being finalized. Venkatesh is currently shooting for Rana Naidu Season 2.

Next Love Me Jukebox – Slow Poison tracks Previous Photos : Love Me Movie Audio Function
