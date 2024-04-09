x
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Movie News

Love Me Jukebox – Slow Poison tracks

Published on April 9, 2024

Producer Dil Raju’s nephew, Ashish next, an unexplored romantic horror “Love Me – If you dare” is helmed by debutant Arun Bhimavarapu. Following the buzz created by the teaser and first single, makers arranged a audio launch, bringing the glory back. The film’s jukebox dropped online and MM Keeravaani and team performing these tracks brilliantly at the event.

Oscaring winning musician MM Keeravani’s composition and Oscar winning lyricist Chandrabose lyrics, makes this one a haunting album. Chandrabose penned entire album except the Kothaga Kotha Kothaga. The beautiful lyrics by Chandrabose enhances the album. Songs like Stupid Heart, Ghost Love, Like Share Subscribe, Kothaga Kotha Kothaga are addictive in the first listen. While, Manisha Eerabathini’s rendition of Aatagadhara Shiva and Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s version of Raavaali Raa slowly charms. The enchanting voices of talented singers like Hemachandra, Kaala Bhairava, Sai Shreya and others makes this one a repeat worthy.

The songs will slowly join your favorite playlist. Harshith Reddy, Hanshitha Reddy and Naga Mallidi are producing the film. The film is bankrolled by DilRaju Productions banner which delivered a historic hit Balagam. PC Sreeram handled the cinematography. The film is hitting theatres on April 25th.

