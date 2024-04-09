Love Me Jukebox – Slow Poison tracks

Spread the love

Producer Dil Raju’s nephew, Ashish next, an unexplored romantic horror “Love Me – If you dare” is helmed by debutant Arun Bhimavarapu. Following the buzz created by the teaser and first single, makers arranged a audio launch, bringing the glory back. The film’s jukebox dropped online and MM Keeravaani and team performing these tracks brilliantly at the event.

Oscaring winning musician MM Keeravani’s composition and Oscar winning lyricist Chandrabose lyrics, makes this one a haunting album. Chandrabose penned entire album except the Kothaga Kotha Kothaga. The beautiful lyrics by Chandrabose enhances the album. Songs like Stupid Heart, Ghost Love, Like Share Subscribe, Kothaga Kotha Kothaga are addictive in the first listen. While, Manisha Eerabathini’s rendition of Aatagadhara Shiva and Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s version of Raavaali Raa slowly charms. The enchanting voices of talented singers like Hemachandra, Kaala Bhairava, Sai Shreya and others makes this one a repeat worthy.

The songs will slowly join your favorite playlist. Harshith Reddy, Hanshitha Reddy and Naga Mallidi are producing the film. The film is bankrolled by DilRaju Productions banner which delivered a historic hit Balagam. PC Sreeram handled the cinematography. The film is hitting theatres on April 25th.