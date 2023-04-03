International touch for Pushpa: The Rule

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Sukumar have bigger plans for Pushpa: The Rule after Pushpa: The Rise ended up as a massive hit. Allu Arjun feels that the first installment was rushed and he is chalking out a huge plan for Pushpa: The Rule. The first installment narrated about red sandalwood mafia and how Pushpa emerged as a don in the forests of Seshachalam. The second one would be bigger and a lavish budget is allocated. Pushpa: The Rule will discuss about the red sandalwood smuggling through the international borders. The film will be shot across several ports.

Pushpa: The Rule will be shot lavishly in Thailand and Srilanka. Allu Arjun and Sukumar also decided to allocate ample time for the post-production work of the film. Rashmika, Sunil, Anasuya and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles and there would be a lot of new addition for the cast. Devi Sri Prasad is working on the tunes and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Pushpa: The Rule is expected to have its theatrical release during summer 2024.

