Is BJP leadership softening its stand on TDP?

Politics are dynamic and the equations keep changing from time to time to suit their political requirements. So are the relations between the BJP and the TDP in Andhra Pradesh politics.

The BJP leadership is not in favour of restoring alliance with the TDP for it feels betrayal by the TDP in the 2019 general elections. The TDP not only broke the alliance with the BJP, it also aligned with the Congress and united several parties against the BJP.

The BJP leadership, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, are up in arms against the TDP and its chief Chandrababu Naidu. There were reports that the two leaders are not in favour of restoring ties with the TDP for any reason.

However, as elections are fast approaching, it looks like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have softened their stand towards the TDP. There is a strong lobbying taking place in the party at the top level with leaders like Sujana Chowdary and Sathyakumar strongly arguing in favour of alliance with the TDP. They are said to be explaining the political necessity for restoring alliance with the TDP to win a considerable number of seats in the state.

The continued persuasion by these leaders seem to have worked and the Prime Minister and the Home Minister seem to have started having a second look on the issue. If the talk in the TDP circles is to be any indication, the BJP would forge alliance with the TDP a few months before the elections.

The TDP leadership had already made a promise and seems to have made up its mind to be prepared for sacrifice. This would mean that the TDP would offer more Lok Sabha seats from the state to the BJP as it is only the MP seats that count for the BJP at the Centre.

A handful of MPs from Andhra Pradesh in its account would certainly entice the leadership to take a relook on the proposal and it is in favour of the BJP, the sources said. It is to be seen how the BJP would handle the issue and convert it in its favour.