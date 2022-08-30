Dismissing Dalit constable is inhuman, undemocratic, says ex-minister

Dismissing a Dalit constable, Prakash, from service just because he demanded payment of the arrears that are due to him, is inhuman and highly undemocratic, said the former minister and senior TDP leader, Nakka Ananda Babu, here on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons through zoom, the former minister said that Mr Prakash only staged protests demanding payment of his dues. “This reflects the atrocious and evil behaviour of the Chief Minister, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Ananda Babu stated.

Prakash has been removed from service as he is a Dalit, he said adding that the TDP, as the main Opposition party, is strongly condemning it. It is highly inexcusable and the people will teach a fitting lesson to the YSRCP at the right time, the TDP leader said.

Is it wrong to ask for the arrears that are due to the Armed Reserve (AR) constables and openly express the problems that they are facing, Ananda Babu asked. No other State in the country will take such inhuman decisions, he felt.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who managed to get the votes of the Dalits before last election by making false promises, is showing his true colours now, Ananda Babu said adding that a false case is registered against Prakash that he borrowed money from a woman, Lakshmi, and tried to kill her.

“This is a false case and a baseless allegation only to remove him from service as no woman called Lakshmi filed any such case against the constable,” he maintained. People are aware about the dirty video of the YSRCP MP, Gorantla Madhav, but no action has been initiated against him, he pointed out.

The Dalits in the State are regretting for having voted for the YSRCP, the TDP leader said and pointed out that Dr Sudhakar of Visakhapatnam, was subjected to harassment as he asked for a mask and the ruling party virtually murdered him. The YSRCP leaders misbehaved with Anitharani for questioning them.

There is an immediate need to put an end to the atrocities being committed by the YSRCP leaders, Ananda Babu said and stated that the benefits that were extended to Dalits in the State are being discontinued.

The former minister made it clear that the TDP will fight till justice is done to Prakash and the party will not leave the officials responsible for his dismissal. The TDP is ready to face any eventuality in this fight for justice in order to ensure that such incidents will not recur, he added.