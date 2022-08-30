Maruthi changes plans for Prabhas’ Film

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has signed an entertainer in the direction of Maruthi. The project was launched recently and the shoot of the film starts in October. Maruthi is completely focused on the script after he was badly criticized for his work in Pakka Commercial. Maruthi has penned all his scripts on his own and he never worked with a team of writers. But for Prabhas’ project, a team of writers are working with Maruthi.

Vasu Varma and his team are participating in the script discussions. Though Prabhas’ fans have been trolling Maruthi, Prabhas is confident on his work and he asked Maruthi to come up with a convincing script. Maruthi also wanted to spend ample time on the script and he is not in a hurry. He has changed his plans and is working with a team of writers for the first time. Malavika Mohanan is finalized as one of the leading ladies and the film will have three heroines. People Media Factory will produce this entertainer.