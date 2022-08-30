Satya Dev’s Gurtunda Seetakalam locked it’s release date

Talented actor Satyadev and milky beauty Tamannah are going to appear on screen together through their upcoming romantic drama, titled Gurtunda Seetakalam. The film, which has good buzz among the cinema buffs will release in theatres on September 23rd.

The news was confirmed by the makers today. Announcing the news, makers wrote “The Saga of Love, Affection and Warmth in #GurtundaSeetakalam will Embrace You In theatres on Sep 23, 2022.” The release date was announced with a cool romantic poster featuring the Satya Dev with three beautiful actresses at different stages of his life.

The trailer of Gurtunda Seetakalam which was released earlier is well-received by the viewers. The film will narrate the story of finding true love in today’s age and era. It is the remake of the Kannada blockbuster Love Mocktail.

Nagasekhar has directed and also produced the film. MM Keeravani’s son Kaala Bhairava rendered the music. The film also Mega Akash and Kavya Shetty in significant roles.

Tollywood’s known producers Bhavana Ravi, Ramarao Chintapalli and Nagasekhar are jointly bankrolling the project under the banners of Nagashekar Movies, Manikanta Entertainments and Sri Vedaakshara Movies.