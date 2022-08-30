Zee Telugu inks a massive deal with Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the highest paid actors of Telugu cinema and the actor also endorses various brands. He is also into tv promotions from last year. The actor inked a massive deal with Zee Telugu recently and he is reportedly paid Rs 9 crores. Mahesh Babu will feature in some of the reality shows for Zee Telugu and he will be promoting the tv serials that are telecasted on the Telugu channel. The deal is for a year and it may be renewed as per the situation.

Mahesh Babu along with his daughter Sithara is shooting for the tv show Dance India Dance and the pictures are going viral all over. Mahesh will commence the shoot of his next feature film directed by Trivikram on September 8th. This big-budget film will hit the screens in summer next year. Mahesh after completing Trivikram’s film will start the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s pan-Indian film.