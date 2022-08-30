Mahesh and Trivikram all set for their Next

Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to return back to work and he is working with Trivikram after more than a decade. The film would be an out-and-out actioner with the trademark of Trivikram’s family drama. The shoot of the film will commence from September 8th in Ramoji Film City and a high-octane action sequence will be filmed on Mahesh Babu. The actor will be seen in a new look for the film. The leading lady Pooja Hegde will join the sets at a later date.

A prominent young actor will be seen in an important role and there are a lot of speculations about the lead antagonist. The makers will make an official announcement right before the shoot commences. Thaman is done with the tunes recently. The schedules are planned perfectly and the makers announced that the film will have a summer 2023 release. Haarika and Hassine Creations are bankrolling this prestigious project. The asking deals for the non-theatrical rights are huge. Mahesh is charging Rs 80 crores for the film and Trivikram will take home Rs 50 crores for this prestigious project.