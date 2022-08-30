Exclusive: Ram Charan shelves his next Film

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has been shooting for Shankar’s film and it is delayed as Shankar had to resume the shoot of his long-delayed film Indian 2. Ram Charan has given his nod for Gowtam Tinnanuri for a big-budget project. An official announcement was made months ago. The film is now shelved due to various reasons. Right from the budgets to the final script, there are various reasons for the project to be kept on hold.

Ram Charan is not convinced by the narration of Gowtam. Charan is committed for UV Creations and the production house is now in a hunt for the right director for Ram Charan. Gowtam will take a break and he will start working on a new script after which he will approach the right actor.