Is Kaushik Reddy playing mind-games with Eatala and Revanth Reddy?

Will Eatala Rajender join the Congress soon after winning on the BJP ticket in Huzurabad? Is there a secret arrangement between Eatala Rajender and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy? Is this why the Congress is still undecided about putting up a candidate in the upcoming bypolls in Huzurabad?

Ever since Kaushik Reddy, the Congress leader, who had recently joined the TRS and is touted to be its MLC, made these allegations, the political circles are hotly debating the issue. This has added to the political heat in Huzurabad, which is witnessing a battle royal between Eatala Rajender and the RTS. Kaushik Reddy alleged that Eatala had given a ‘package’ as a part of a deal to Revanth Reddy. He said there were several secret parleys between the two leaders. As part of the deal, the Congress would secretly back Eatala and on winning the election, Eatala would join the Congress Party.

He argued that it is as part of this deal that Revanth Reddy, who is touring everywhere, has not paid a visit to Huzurabad. He is on record saying that the Congress has never won from Huzurabad till now. At the same time, Eatala is not speaking about the BJP anywhere during his campaign. This shows there is a secret deal between Eatala and the Congress, Kaushik said. The political circles feel that this could be a mind-game that he TS is playing against Eatala and the BJP. Some say that Eatala has no reason to hold secret parleys with the Congress.

As for Eatala Rajender, he has not so far reacted to Kaushik Reddy’s allegations. He is busy working out strategies to win the bypolls as and when they are held. He has not made any comments on Kaushik Reddy’s comments.