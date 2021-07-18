Is KCR planning to shift from Pragathi Bhavan?

The rumour mill has gone into a tizzy over the possibility of KCR shifting his place of residence. There are reports that KCR is planning to move to his Nandinagar residence. His recent visit to Nandinagar residence along with his family members has lent credence to these rumours.

KCR has been facing a constant criticism from the Opposition parties and even the general public that he has become the farmhouse or pragathi bhavan CM. A lot of memes about his visits to farmhouse and his staying put in the Pragathi Bhavan have gone viral on the social media. With the political heat rising in AP with the hyper activism of PCC chief Revanth Reddy and the padayatra of Bandi Sanjay, KCR may have felt that it is better to move to his Nandinagar residence. This would deflect the criticism of his being a Pragathi Bhavan CM.

In fact, during the Telangana movement, the Nandinagar residence was a beehive of activity. It was in this residence that he has planned strategies and launched movements. It was here that he met the VVIPs and fought for the separate state. Ever since he became the CM, he has converted Pragathi Bhavan into both his official and residential headquarters.

Of late, there has been a perceptible change in KCR. He has recently toured some districts and is planning to tour many more districts. He is holding public meetings at these places and is interacting with the grassroots level functionaries. KCR is now contemplating of covering all the districts in the state in the coming months. This apart, he is also going to inaugurate the district level party offices. Increased outreach and accessibility coupled with change of residence will help KCR in stealing the march over the opposition, say analysts.