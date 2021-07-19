Suresh Babu planning mini studios in Telugu States

Top producer Suresh Babu is producing a bunch of small films. He feels that technology has changed the face of entertainment. In this digital era, anyone can make their own content and post on platforms like YouTube and turn popular overnight. To support youngsters and aspiring filmmakers, Suresh Productions is keen to float mini studios in Telugu states. They will be launched soon in Tirupathi, Amaravati and Vizag. Suresh Productions owns studios in Hyderabad and Vizag currently.

All these mini studios will have small-sized shooting floors along with dubbing theatres and song recording spaces. The prices would be affordable for everyone and they will be operational in the next three months. Suresh Productions also launched their own music label recently. Suresh Babu is collaborating with several producers to produce interesting films and web series.