KCR’s new scheme “Dalitha Bandhu” to check Etela in Huzurabad

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has finalised the name, as ‘Telangana Dalitha Bandhu’ for the scheme to be launched soon for the Dalit empowerment. He decided that the Telangana Dalita Bandhu scheme would be implemented in an Assembly segment selected on a pilot basis. As part of this, KCR has selected Huzurabad Assembly Constituency, which is going for bypoll soon and where TRS is pitched against BJP’s Etela Rajender, to implement the ‘Telangana dalitha bandhu’ scheme.,under pilot project. Under the scheme, the state government will credit Rs 10lakh in the bank accounts of each Dalit family.

The CM in the past launched several programmes in the combined Karimnagar district. From the Simha Garjana Sabha, which was preamble for the separate Telangana statehood movement, to the Rythu Beema scheme, which was dear to his heart, CM KCR launched these schemes from Karimnagar district. Similarly, the prestigious Rythu Bandhu Scheme was also launched from Huzurabad Constituency as the centre. while continuing the same tradition and sentiment, meeting suugested to launch Dalita Bandhu Scheme from Huzurabad. The CM will decide about the date when the Scheme would be launched very soon. at first, the enumeration about the status and situation of Dalit families in Huzurabad Constituency will be undertaken. Later based on the guidelines, modalities of the scheme beneficiaries will be selected. Of this, under Huzurabad Constituency, in Huzurabad Mandal 5323 Dalit families, Kamalapur Mandal, 4346 families, Veenavanka mandal 3678, Jammikunta Mandal 4996 dalith families, Illanthagunta Mandal 2586 families, in all 20, 929 families under Huzurabad Assembly segment would be scrutinized for selection of the beneficiaries. For the eligible Dalit families according to the guidelines Dalita bandhu Scheme would be implemented under saturation mode.

The CM said all over the state the Dalita Bandhu Scheme will be implemented as decided earlier with Rs 1200 Crore. But in the Huzurabad Constituency, which was selected to implement the pilot project, the entire Assembly segment will have Dalita Bandhu Scheme being implemented as per the guidelines.,for the eligible families. For this, the CM said additional Rs 1500 to 2000 Crore would be expended in the Constituency. details regarding this would be released soon.,CM said.

” Based on the experiences at the ground level in the Pilot Assembly segment, it will be easy for the officials to review and implement Dalita Bandhi Scheme all over the State. In the pilot project implementation along with the Collectors, selected officers would take part. A workshop would be conducted for them shortly” the CM said.

The CM said Telangana Dalit Bandhu Scheme would have three issues. The first one is monitoring the implementation of the scheme, second is to evaluate the results, the third one is to create a safety fund for the beneficiaries with the government’s participation and the beneficiaries, the CM suggested to the officials.

“Along with Rs 10 Lakh cash given under the Telangana Dalita Scheme, beneficiary along with the government’s participation will create safety fund. In case, anything happens suddenly to the beneficiary help is given from the fund.

“The Dalit family who have attained a higher level through Dalita Bandhu scheme, incase they faced any emergency, the Safety Fund helps them not to fall from the situation. It provides a safety shield. The aim of the Dalita Bandhu scheme is to take Dalit families from their present situation to higher levels. CM said to implement the Dalits Bandhu Scheme effectively at the ground level; there is a need to have official machinery, which works putting its heart and soul with commitment and dedication. The officials should not act like officials but as facilitators, coordinators. The CM has instructed the senior officials to identify such committed and dedicated officers.

On Sunday night , under the chairmanship of CM KCR a high level meeting took place on Implementation of Dalit empowerment, selection of the pilot project, and the duties of official’s machinery.