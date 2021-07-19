3 Chittoor Reddys please ‘pujaris’ to propitiate ‘God’

All the three are considered very close to YS Jagan. Not just that. They have contributed to the growth of the YSRCP in a very significant way. One of them was suspended from the assembly for her strident opposition to Chandrababu Naidu, while the other one has been a fighter all through and spent huge sums for the party. The third one has been a trusted YSRCP man, who did not waver from the party line come hell or high fire.

Now all the three want YS Jagan to pay back. They all want ministries. One of them is RK Roja, who fought hard and strongly for the YSRCP. The second in Chandragiri MLA and Jagan confidant Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and the third is Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who has been with the YSRCP all through. Interestingly, all the three were omitted in the ministry formation in 2019.

What was their biggest problem? They were all Reddys and Jagan could accommodate only one Reddy from the district. To placate them, he did offer sops. Chevireddy was made TUDA chief, while Roja was given APIIC. Now all these three Reddys want ministries. In fact, Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy too is angling for a ministry in Jagan’s cabinet.

All the three are now making rounds of Tadepalli and are meeting those who matter in the YSRCP. Despite their closeness to YS Jagan, none of them could secure an appointment with him. Unable to meet the ‘God,’ they are all busy pleasing the ‘Pujaris.’ All the three key leaders feel that it is time Jagan rewarded them suitably.

Chittoor is very important in Jagan’s scheme of things as this is the home district of his arch rival Chandrababu Naidu. The YSRCP had won 13 of the 14 seats in the 2019 elections. The sole seat that did not fall into the YSRCP kitty was Kuppam, represented by Chandrababu Naidu.