Why is Ram Madhav visiting Vijayawada often?

Ram Madhav…. Till a few months ago, he was the rising star of the BJP. He won laurels wherever he went and got success in whatever he did. As the party’s general secretary, he was considered among the most powerful leaders. But, today after being drafted back to his mother organisation, the RSS, he is not in the news anymore. If sources serve us right, he is trying hard to claw his way back into the BJP again.

Of late, Ram Madhav is trying hard to be in the news again. He is organising a major conference in Nalanda and is writing articles regularly to the media organisations. Not just that, he is trying to pressurise the media houses to publish them. Source said that he is getting them translated into Telugu and wants them published in Telugu too. However, the media organisations that chased him for write-ups and interviews till recently, are sending the write-ups back.

Sources also say that Ram Madhav is trying to make him relevant in Andhra Pradesh. He is keeping a close tab on the developments in AP. He is said to be visiting AP as often as possible. He is visiting Vijayawada one of these days to address an RSS programme. In the guise of this programme, he is trying to bring all his supporters and sympathisers on one platform. He is also likely to meet some of his old friends in the BJP.

As of now, he is said to be reconnecting to all his old friends across the country and is said to be talking to them. While one does not know his future plans, he is getting active again and is touring the country. He is determined to come back to the BJP, but he believes that in the BJP, only patience pays. So, the waiting game continues for him.